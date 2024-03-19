BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.05.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.2 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in BorgWarner by 7.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.