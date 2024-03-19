BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 629.56 ($8.01).

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 525 ($6.68) to GBX 510 ($6.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 625 ($7.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

BP Trading Up 0.5 %

BP Dividend Announcement

BP stock opened at GBX 493.30 ($6.28) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 466.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 486.50. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 441.05 ($5.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.16). The stock has a market cap of £83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 732.84, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is 3,283.58%.

Insider Transactions at BP

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £376.38 ($479.16). Insiders have bought a total of 92 shares of company stock worth $42,388 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

