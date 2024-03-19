Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 985,600 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 894,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Brady

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 42,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $3,133,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BRC. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. Brady has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.