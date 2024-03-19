BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in February

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,353,300 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 14,740,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.

BrainChip Stock Down 0.8 %

BRCHF traded down 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.24. 255,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.15. BrainChip has a twelve month low of 0.09 and a twelve month high of 0.36.

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

