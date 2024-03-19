BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in February

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,353,300 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 14,740,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.
BrainChip Stock Down 0.8 %
BRCHF traded down 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.24. 255,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.15. BrainChip has a twelve month low of 0.09 and a twelve month high of 0.36.
BrainChip Company Profile
