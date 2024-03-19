Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 9.50 Per Share

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Breedon Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 369.50 ($4.70) on Tuesday. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 302.90 ($3.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 408 ($5.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,151.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 367.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 349.74.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.60) to GBX 460 ($5.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Breedon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.