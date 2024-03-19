BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 151.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBIO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,683. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 98.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

