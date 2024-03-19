Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,472,000 after acquiring an additional 54,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,399,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,169,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after buying an additional 595,818 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $57,246,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Brinker International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EAT opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

