Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,601 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 317,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after buying an additional 87,961 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

