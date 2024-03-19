Brokerages Set Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Target Price at $24.13

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NYSE:AMAM opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $28.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 2,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

