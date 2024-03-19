Brokerages Set Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target at $37.80

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

