Brokerages Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Price Target at C$201.00

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$201.00.

Several analysts recently commented on WN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins upgraded George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

WN opened at C$180.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$163.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$144.41 and a 12-month high of C$184.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 1,606 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.51, for a total value of C$291,506.51. Insiders have sold a total of 147,205 shares of company stock worth $23,656,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

