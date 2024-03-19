Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) PT at $127.20

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.20.
A number of research firms have commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $102.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
