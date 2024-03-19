Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target at $39.04

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

In other TPG news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $951,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Todd Benjamin Sisitsky sold 52,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $2,198,883.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 396,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,530,330.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock worth $101,357,132. Corporate insiders own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,216,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TPG by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,098.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TPG has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,398.90%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

