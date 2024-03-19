Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.39

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 634753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Bank of America upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.01% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,961,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 339,360,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,393,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,858,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,200,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,441 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

