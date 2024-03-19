Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Update

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,152,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,903,000 after buying an additional 266,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,495,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

