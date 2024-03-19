Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $206.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.03 and a 52 week high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.