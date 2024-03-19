Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $104,000 in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Onsemi by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Onsemi by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Shares of ON opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.40. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

