Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $177,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

PFE stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

