Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $195.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.11 and a 200 day moving average of $191.45. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.