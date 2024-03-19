Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after buying an additional 122,139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after buying an additional 959,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $139.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.66 and a 200-day moving average of $137.87.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.