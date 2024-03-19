Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
NYSE:TTE opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
