Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $250.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.79 and its 200 day moving average is $230.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

