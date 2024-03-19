Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 839 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $151.10 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

