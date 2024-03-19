Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,258 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.06. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $122.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.