Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 479 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 479 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $235.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

