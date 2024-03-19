Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Covea Finance increased its stake in Ingredion by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,810,000 after acquiring an additional 161,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Ingredion by 93.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $115.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $118.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,037 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

