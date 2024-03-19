Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 880 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $200.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

