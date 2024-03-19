Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,946,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

