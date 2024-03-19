Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 278,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 690,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after buying an additional 190,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.