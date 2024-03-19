Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Short Interest Update

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 176,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In other news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,939 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,939 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Guthrie Anderson bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $619,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,026 shares of company stock valued at $385,185.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHRB. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Shares of BHRB stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.22%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.