Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Burtech Acquisition by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 58,561 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in Burtech Acquisition by 68.7% during the second quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,456,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

BRKH stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Burtech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.