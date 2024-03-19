BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. FMR LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,280,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 100.5% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after purchasing an additional 262,722 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWXT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.27. 93,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,523. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

