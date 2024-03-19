C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down to $29.05

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.05, but opened at $28.25. C3.ai shares last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 940,780 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Down 3.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 23,985.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,092,000 after buying an additional 5,761,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in C3.ai by 2,277.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,578,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.