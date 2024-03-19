Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Up 7.1% in February

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 787,800 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 735,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,250,000 after purchasing an additional 621,116 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cadre by 49,625.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cadre by 89.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CDRE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 47,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadre has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $39.81.

Cadre Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

