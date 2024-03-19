CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

NYSE CAE opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. CAE had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $804.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

