Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Caleres also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Caleres Stock Down 0.7 %

Caleres Announces Dividend

Shares of CAL opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.99. Caleres has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,600 shares of company stock worth $2,488,636. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Articles

