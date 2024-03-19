Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to +2% yr/yr to ~$2.82-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

NYSE:CAL opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. Caleres has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $421,717.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,017,523.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,600 shares of company stock worth $2,488,636 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Caleres by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

