Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,531,900 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 4,111,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Calibre Mining Stock Performance
CXBMF stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.
About Calibre Mining
