Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,531,900 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 4,111,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

CXBMF stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

