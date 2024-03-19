Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 866,700 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 785,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $8,909,000. Finally, Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $119,698,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.