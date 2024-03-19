Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 866,700 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 785,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of CLMT stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.78.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on CLMT
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $8,909,000. Finally, Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $119,698,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calumet Specialty Products Partners
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Archer-Daniels Midland Stock is Rock Steady, but is it a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.