Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.52

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$100.52 and last traded at C$100.02, with a volume of 325354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$99.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total value of C$4,351,385.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total transaction of C$4,351,385.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,999 shares of company stock valued at $64,712,081. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

