Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,823 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $191,044,000 after buying an additional 197,085 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after acquiring an additional 843,100 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,169 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $52,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

