Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $510,437.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $510,437.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $541,055.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 907,836 shares in the company, valued at $50,203,330.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

