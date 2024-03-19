Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,443,400 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 1,538,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.3 days.
Capital Power Trading Down 0.0 %
CPXWF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 49,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,887. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.
About Capital Power
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Power
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.