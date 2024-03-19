Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,443,400 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 1,538,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.3 days.

Capital Power Trading Down 0.0 %

CPXWF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 49,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,887. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

