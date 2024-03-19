Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,323,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 5,629,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.8 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. 114,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

