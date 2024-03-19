Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 1.6% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CAH traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $112.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.76.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.