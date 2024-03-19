Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. 2,403,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,568. The company has a market cap of $621.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $121,367.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $121,367.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,556 shares of company stock worth $926,492. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
