Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. 2,403,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,568. The company has a market cap of $621.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $121,367.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $121,367.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,556 shares of company stock worth $926,492. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

