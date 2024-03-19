CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CareMax Price Performance

Shares of CMAXW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,280. CareMax has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Get CareMax alerts:

Institutional Trading of CareMax

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.