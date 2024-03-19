CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.18

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 63102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

