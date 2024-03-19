Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Short Interest Update

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 14th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carmell

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carmell by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Carmell by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Carmell during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carmell during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,416,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carmell during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Carmell alerts:

Carmell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTCX opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carmell has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carmell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carmell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.