Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.07. 144,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.51. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.36, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.